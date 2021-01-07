Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $1,412,320.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,167,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. 14,877,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,242,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.