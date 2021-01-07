SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get SMTC alerts:

Shares of SMTX opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SMTC by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.