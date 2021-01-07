Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) to Outperform

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEKEY stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

