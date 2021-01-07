SmartCash Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $69,513.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000173 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013414 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

