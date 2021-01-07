SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.26 million.SMART Global also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.85 EPS.

SMART Global stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

