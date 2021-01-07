SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.43.

SGH stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $972.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,287,000 after acquiring an additional 111,343 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth $4,648,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

