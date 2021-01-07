Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati Sells 2,155 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00.

WORK opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.05 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Stephens lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

