Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $163.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after buying an additional 276,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.