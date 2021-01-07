SIX (SIX) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, SIX has traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $53,020.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00112720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00458539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00049767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00226877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00054935 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

