Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Financial Review

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vivos alerts:

This table compares Vivos and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 4,642.91 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 60.36 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -1,224.52% Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49%

Volatility & Risk

Vivos has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivos and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Vivos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Vivos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. The company provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. Sintx Technologies, Inc. markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.