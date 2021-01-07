Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) was up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 1,704,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,069,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 561,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

