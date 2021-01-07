Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 914 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,087,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 486,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,285,000 after buying an additional 57,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 331.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 72,508 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000.

KBA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 169,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.53.

