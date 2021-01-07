Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,305,000 after purchasing an additional 322,249 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.49. 177,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

