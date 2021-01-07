Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $14.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $749.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,426. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $744.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

