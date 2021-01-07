Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,137 Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 97,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 83,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.96. 92,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,609. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

