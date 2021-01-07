SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Beacon Securities

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.65 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.23.

Shares of SIL opened at C$14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a current ratio of 29.69. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

