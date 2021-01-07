SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.