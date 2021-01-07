Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.00

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 62189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Inc. (SVB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources Inc. (SVB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.