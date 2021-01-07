Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other reports. Main First Bank raised Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

