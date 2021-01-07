Signature Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

