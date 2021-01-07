Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.09

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 14072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

BBAVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

