SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.30

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $30.00. SIG plc (SHI.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4,947,423 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £363.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.30.

About SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

