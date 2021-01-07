Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 30,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.