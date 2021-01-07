ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.99

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.99 and last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 1906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,138 shares of company stock worth $41,759,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.