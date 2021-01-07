Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.75. 65,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 35,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

