Sharder (SS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $64,752.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $409,109.74 and $64,752.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00302381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.01 or 0.03051081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.