Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.25. Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,274,906 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of £184.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45.

In related news, insider Robin Anthony Fryer sold 971,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £145,682.10 ($190,334.60).

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

