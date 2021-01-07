Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 10,885 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $4,885,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90.

On Thursday, October 8th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -413.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $14,730,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 271.4% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.