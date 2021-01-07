Sessia One Day Volume Reaches $414,779.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $414,779.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

