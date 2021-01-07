ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $550.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.56.

NOW stock opened at $507.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.70, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,838 shares of company stock valued at $38,971,927. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 23.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

