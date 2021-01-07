Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Up 10.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares shot up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.65. 464,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 386,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 764,726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

