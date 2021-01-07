Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,000 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 148.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Victory Capital stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

