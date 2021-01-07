Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,393 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.91 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.