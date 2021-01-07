Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of National Presto Industries worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $94.76 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on NPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

