Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

STM opened at $39.38 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

