Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,524,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,057 shares of company stock worth $23,966,013. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $864.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $84.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

