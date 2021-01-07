Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,287 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERI stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $627.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

