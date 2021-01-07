Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of MSG Networks worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

NYSE MSGN opened at $14.44 on Thursday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $818.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.