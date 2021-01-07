Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 403.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.