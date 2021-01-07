Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 5,560 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 87.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 643,238 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $27,596,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,975,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Schrödinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $708,390.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,759,958 shares of company stock worth $280,847,180 in the last three months.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

