Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 12,441 FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2,665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.26.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

