SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEAS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.85.

SEAS stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,936 shares of company stock worth $1,333,368. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.