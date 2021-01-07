Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 291,713 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $17,750,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 150,566 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

