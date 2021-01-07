Scrypta (LYRA) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $210,331.23 and $424.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00285660 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00026148 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001482 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,402,914 coins and its circulating supply is 15,602,914 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

