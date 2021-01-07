SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $30,331.87

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $30,331.87 and $289.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

