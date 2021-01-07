Scotiabank Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $30.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stelco from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stelco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

