Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games is benefiting from its innovative product portfolio. The company has been winning contracts regularly, which is expected to drive the top line. Continued expansion of its OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company continues to bolster its sports betting portfolio, supported by the OpenBet technology. Scientific Games is also expected to benefit from expanding opportunities in the emerging digital market. The company’s distribution network intends to become a leading player in the iGaming market in the long haul. However, gaming and Lottery businesses are expected to decline due to continued reduction in operations of casino operators globally and a lower level of lottery ticket sales as a result of coronavirus-led business disruptions. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $379,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 139.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.