Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.13

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 626032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after buying an additional 495,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

