Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. Schroders has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

