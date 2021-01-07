Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

